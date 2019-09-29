2 hospitalized after NW Miami-Dade crash sends car through gate

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took two people to the hospital after a car and an SUV collided in a Northwest Miami-Dade neighborhood, sending the SUV through a chain-link gate and into the front yard of a house.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash near Northwest Eighth Avenue and 117th Street, Sunday morning.

7News cameras captured both vehicles outside the property with some damage.

The impact caused a power outage in the neighborhood.

“I heard the noise, you know, ‘boom.’ You heard the big boom. You didn’t hear nothing. You just heard a big boom,” said witness Dale Woolford. “As soon as he came into the yard, it started sounding like it was breaking glass.”

Paramedics transported the victims to an area hospital in unknown condition.

“There was a person in the black car that really had the problem going on,” said Woolford.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

