2 hospitalized after NW Miami-Dade crash leaves them trapped inside SUV

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took two people to the hospital after a crash in Northwest Miami-Dade left them trapped inside their SUV.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene near Northwest 32nd Avenue and 73rd Street, just before 11:30 a.m., Sunday.

Officials said the driver of the SUV crashed through a chain-link front gate before slamming into a parked trailer, trapping both occupants.

Firefighters were able to free them using a hand tool.

Paramedics transported both victims to Ryder Trauma Center in unknown condition.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

