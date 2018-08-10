2 hospitalized after North Miami double shooting

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took two people to the hospital after, officials said, they were shot in North Miami.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene of the shooting near Northwest 137th Street and Seventh Avenue, just before 6:30 p.m., Friday.

Officials said both victims suffered significant injuries. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported them to Ryder Trauma Center in unknown condition.

Investigators from several departments, including Opa-locka Police, North Miami Police, Miami-Dade Police and the Florida Highway Patrol, are attempting to determine what took place and where it started.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.