2 hospitalized after nitrogen leak at Weston ice cream shop

WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - Rescue crews have transported two people to the hospital after, officials said, they fell ill at an ice cream shop in Weston due to a nitrogen leak.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue crews responded to Chill-N along the 2200 block of Weston Road, Thursday afternoon.

Skyforce HD hovered above an ambulance as the victims were taken into the Cleveland Clinic, which is located near the business.

Officials said a responding police officer reported feeling lightheaded. He was treated at the scene.

