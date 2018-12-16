MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - A motorcyclist struck a person who was crossing the street in Margate, sending both of them to the hospital.

Margate-Coconut Creek Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash at the intersection of Atlantic Boulevard and Banks Road, at around 5 p.m., Sunday.

Paramedics rushed the pedestrian to Broward Health North as a trauma alert. The biker was taken to Northwest Medical Center for further evaluation.

The crash remains under investigation.

