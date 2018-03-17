2 hospitalized after Miami Gardens shooting

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews rushed two men to the hospital after, officials said, they were shot in Miami Gardens, Saturday afternoon.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene of the shooting along the 20800 block of Northwest Second Avenue, just before 5 p.m.

7News cameras captured crime scene investigators placing bullet markers and collecting evidence.

Paramedics transported the victims to Aventura Hospital in unknown condition. However, police said their injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.