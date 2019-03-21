2 hospitalized after man shoots woman, self in Miami home

MIAMI (WSVN) - A man opened fire inside a Miami home, critically injuring a woman before shooting and injuring himself, police said.

Police responded to the home along the 2300 block of Southwest 16th Terrace, Thursday afternoon.

According to investigators, police received a call from a male of an unknown age claiming his father had opened fire inside of the home, striking his mother before shooting himself.

Detectives said the shootings took place in front of a child.

Paramedics have transported the woman in critical condition. Officials said the man was conscious and alert while he was transported in stable condition.

