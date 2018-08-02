2 injured after mail truck, SUV collide in Northwest Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a mail truck and an SUV collided in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash next to a shopping center in the area of Northwest 36th Street and 74th Avenue, Thursday afternoon.

7Skyforce captured what appeared to be a United States Postal Service truck and a dark-colored SUV.

It is unknown what led to the crash. Officials believe the driver of the SUV was ejected as a result of the crash.

The mail carrier and the driver were both taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

According to USPS officials, the mail carrier suffered a head injury, but she was alert and talking during transport.

The SUV driver’s condition is unknown.

