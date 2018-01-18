2 hospitalized after jukebox disagreement leads to crash, witness says

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people have been hospitalized after a car crash in Northwest Miami-Dade, early Thursday morning.

One car crashed into another car along Northwest 108th Street and Seventh Avenue.

Witnesses said the crash was the result of a disagreement that started minutes earlier inside a bar.

“Who wanted to put their money in the jukebox first. That’s how this all started off,” said a witness.

Two people were rushed to the hospital after the crash. One person was in critical condition.

This crash remains under investigation.

