2 hospitalized after jukebox disagreement leads to crash, witness says

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating an overnight rollover crash that left two women injured in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police responded to the scene along Northwest 108th Street and Seventh Avenue, just after 3 a.m. Thursday, where a vehicle was flipped over on the sidewalk.

According to officials, it all started with a verbal altercation between two groups of people at the Round Table club.

“Who wanted to put their money in the jukebox first. That’s how this all started off,” said Albert, a friend of the victims.

One of the groups got inside their vehicle and left, but witnesses said they were followed by a man who then rammed into their car causing it to flip over.

The woman on the passenger side was ejected from the vehicle and transported to Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition, while another passenger was transported to Larkin Hospital and is listed in stable condition.

“And a lady was screaming. I mean real loud for like 15 minutes,” said witness William Tidwell. “I didn’t know what was going on.”

7 News spoke with Karena Solomon who saw the whole thing unfold. “He was like, ‘They hit them, they hit them,'” said Solomon. “We got here and one was ejected, clinging to life. [Another one] is still in shocked, she climbed out. The other one they took, she was ejected also but just with a lot of cuts. It’s just bad.”

Police said they have detained the suspect responsible for the crash. He is expected to be charged with aggravated battery.

All lanes were shut down along Northwest 108th Street at Seventh Avenue. The lanes have since reopened.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.