2 hospitalized after dump truck crashes into Estefans’ recording studio

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took two people to the hospital after a dump truck crashed into Gloria and Emilio Estefan’s recording studio in Southwest Miami-Dade.
Florida Highway Patrol troopers and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews were at the scene along Southwest 40th Street and 62nd Avenue, just before 9 a.m., Monday.
Officials said the truck hit an SUV before crashing into the building.
7News cameras captured the truck’s mangled cabin as crews work to have it towed away.
A Honda SUV with severe front-end damage could also be seen being removed from the area.
While details are unclear, the car was possibly side-swiped by the truck as it tried to make a turn at the intersection.
Officials said two garbage men were taken to an area hospital with unspecified injuries.
Two others at the scene refused treatment.
Drivers are advised to avoid the area because the intersection remains closed.
