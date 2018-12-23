2 hospitalized after driver slams into NW Miami-Dade restaurant

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver who stepped on the wrong pedal careened into a restaurant in Northwest Miami-Dade, sending him and another person to the hospital and leaving multiple others injured.

Surveillance video captured the moment an SUV came crashing through the window of La Nueva Alameda Cafeteria, located in the area of Northwest 24th Street and 27th Avenue, Saturday afternoon.

“It was a like a bomb. ‘Boom!'” said restaurant employee Jorge Garcia.

The footage shows the vehicle slamming into the business while diners are eating.

“When the car entered the business, the impact caused everything in the business to move, including the main counter, coolers, and somehow everyone felt the impact,” said Denis Carballo as he spoke through a translator. “The crash shocked everyone inside.”

The impact even trapped a worker behind the counter. Customers are seen rushing to her rescue shortly after.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, the motorist mistook the gas pedal for the brake. They said the crash left multiple people hurt.

One victim inside the restaurant was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital in unknown condition. The driver was also transported.

The crash left thousands of dollars in damage outside of the restaurant. Inside, the floor was covered with shattered glass and mangled metal, equipment and other debris.

There is damage to the main counter, broken beers, coolers, plumbing and damaged coffee machines,” said Carballo. “Absolutely everything is damaged in this cafeteria.”​

As the victims recover, restaurant employees are hoping their business will recover as well.

“We’re going to be closed for a while because, I mean, it’s going to take a while to fix all these things up and put it back again to work,” said Garcia.

It’s unclear when the restaurant will reopen.

