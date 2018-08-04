2 hospitalized after drive-by shootings in Hialeah, Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for the people responsible for two separate overnight drive-by shootings in Miami-Dade County that sent two men to the hospital.

Hialeah Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene at the intersection of Northwest 72nd Avenue and South River Drive, early Saturday morning.

Investigators said a gunman pulled up to a white Toyota Corolla with four people inside and began shooting, striking a man.

The victim was taken to a nearby Shell station along West 16th Avenue, where the other occupants in the Corolla called for help.

Speaking through a translator, a Shell employee described the tense moments.

“The car got to the gas station with four shots, with an injured man,” he said. “There was a person airlifted and transported to the hospital. Police got here to the scene fast. It looked like he was bleeding. It was something ugly.”

7News cameras captured paramedics taking the victim out of the rescue helicopter at Ryder Trauma Center.

The second shooting took place at the intersection of Northeast Second Avenue and 71st Street in Miami, at around 4 a.m.

The victim drove himself to North Shore Hospital. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews later transferred him to Ryder Trauma Center for further treatment.

7News cameras showed police investigating the victim’s bullet-riddled car outside of North Shore Hospital.

The victims’ conditions are unknown.

Police have not specified whether or not the shootings are connected.

If you have any information on either drive-by shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

