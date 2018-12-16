2 hospitalized after drive-by shooting in Overtown

MIAMI (WSVN) - Rescue crews took two people to the hospital after they were shot in Miami’s Overtown neighborhood.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the drive-by shooting in the area of Northwest Seventh Avenue and 10th Street, just before 3:15 p.m., Saturday.

Responding officers found a male and female victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

Paramedics transported them to Jackson Memorial Hospital. The male victim is listed in critical condition, and the female victim is listed in stable condition. Their ages are unknown at this time.

Officials urged drivers to avoid Northwest Seventh Avenue between Eighth and 10th streets.

Police have not provided further details about the incident, a possible gunman or the vehicle involved, as they continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

