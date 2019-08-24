2 hospitalized after crash on I-95 in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescuers were forced to use the Jaws of Life to free two people who became trapped inside their car after it crashed along Interstate 95 in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Florida Highway Patrol and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the wreck along the northbound lanes of the highway, near the entrance to eastbound Palmetto Expressway, Saturday morning.

After extricating the patients, rescue crews transported them to an area hospital as trauma alerts.

FHP detectives are investigating what caused the crash.

