BAL HARBOUR, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took to men to the hospital after they were injured while changing a flat tire at Bal Harbour Shops.

According to Bal Harbour Police, the victims were using a jack to lift up the car in the shopping center’s parking garage, Saturday night.

All of a sudden, investigators said, the vehicle somehow came down, striking the men. An onlooker alerted authorities shortly after.

Officials said both victims were alert and conscious when officers arrived.

Paramedics airlifted one of them to Ryder Trauma Center and transported the other by ground to Aventura Hospital. Their conditions are unknown.

Investigators believe it appears to have been an accident.

