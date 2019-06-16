2 hospitalized after car hits tree in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took two people to the hospital after a car slammed into a tree in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash near North Miami Avenue and Northwest 143rd Street, just after 8 p.m., Sunday.

Paramedics transported one of the victims to Aventura Hospital as a trauma alert. The other victim was taken to an area hospital. Their conditions are unknown.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.