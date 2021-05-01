2 hospitalized after car crashes, goes into canal in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a man and a woman to the hospital after a car crashed and went into a canal in Northwest Miami-Dade, police said.

Miami-Dade Police units responded to the scene near West Okeechobee Road and Northwest 118th Avenue, Saturday morning.

Officers along with a good Samaritan pulled the pair from the canal.

The victims were transported to a local hospital. The man is listed in critical condition, and the woman is listed in stable condition.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.