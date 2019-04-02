2 hospitalized after Brightline train hits car in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A mother and her son were transported to the hospital after a Brightline train struck their vehicle in Pompano Beach.

Pompano Beach Fire Rescue crews and Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the scene along Northeast Third Street and Dixie Highway, Tuesday afternoon.

Officials said the woman attempted to make a U-turn at the railroad crossing when the train clipped the front of her vehicle.

The vehicle spun around from the impact of the collision.

Crews transported the woman and her son to an area hospital in unknown condition.

The intersection of Atlantic Boulevard and Dixie Highway remains closed while officials investigate.

Motorists are advised to seek an alternate route.

