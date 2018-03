FORT PIERCE (WSVN) — Two people have been hospitalized after a boat caught fire in Fort Pierce.

Cell phone video captured the scene after the boat burst into flames at the Fort Pierce Marina, destroying the vessel and damaging another.

A man and woman were taken to a nearby hospital with burns.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.

