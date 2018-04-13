2 hospitalized after ATV rollover in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews rushed two people to the hospital after they were injured in a rollover accident involving a four-wheeler in Southwest Miami-Dade, Friday afternoon.

7Skyforce captured the overturned all-terrain vehicle along the 18600 block of 192nd Street.

Paramedics transported the victims to Jackson South Community Hospital as trauma alerts.

