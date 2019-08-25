2 hospitalized, 1 detained after shooting in Miami

Police are investigating a shooting in a Miami neighborhood that sent two men to the hospital and led officers to take one person into custody.

According to City of Miami Police, the victims came under fire near Southwest 33rd Avenue and Sixth Street, at around 8 a.m., Sunday.

Rescue crews transported both men to Jackson Memorial Hospital in unknown condition, one to the Ryder Trauma Center and the other to the emergency room.

Officials shut down Southwest Eighth Street between Southwest 34th and 35th avenues, as well as Southwest Seventh Street between Southwest 33rd and 34th avenues for hours while they investigated.

The motive behind the shooting remains unclear.

The investigation is ongoing.

