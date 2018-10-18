2 honored by MDPD for saving man trapped inside car

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade Police Department honored two high school students who stepped in to save a man in Miami.

During the Miami-Dade Police Department Awards Ceremony, Thursday, students Litz Gutierrez and William Tejeda were praised for their brave efforts while helping a man trapped inside his car in a canal.

“We jumped in the water. My boyfriend helped pull him out, and I gave him CPR,” Gutierrez said.

Both students witnessed the accident and jumped in to save him.

They pulled the driver out of the vehicle, took his vitals and performed CPR.

Gutierrez and Tejeda were among eight other students honored at the awards ceremony.

