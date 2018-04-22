2 homes ablaze after brush fire sparks in Big Pine Key; 30 acres burned

BIG PINE KEY, Fla. (WSVN) — A brush fire that broke out in Big Pine Key continued to spread Sunday, causing two homes to become engulfed in flames.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the blaze originated at Hibiscus Avenue and has since traveled several miles west across the island to Fern Avenue.

More homes are being threatened by the flames.

First Irma, now brush fires. Sending our thoughts and prayers to all the Piners affected…and to the first responders working to control the situation.KEYS crews are ready to restore power as soon as the all clear is given. Hang in there Big Pine! #PrayersForBigPine #PublicPower pic.twitter.com/BTKPFsXM7c — Keys Energy Services (@KeysEnergy) April 22, 2018

Fire crews are working to control the blaze, but officials warned all residents in the area to be ready for a possible evacuation.

Areas of Big Pine Key currently being affected by the brush fire triggered power outage. pic.twitter.com/doxDqiTBIN — Keys Energy Services (@KeysEnergy) April 22, 2018

Officials said the brush fire is spreading quickly because of windy and dry conditions.

Crews from Key West and Miami-Dade County also responded to assist firefighters. The Florida Forest Service is sending one engine and one bombardier vehicle.

Just before 8 p.m., officials said the fire has burned through 30 acres and is zero percent contained.

