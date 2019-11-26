2 Hallandale Beach neighborhoods under boil water advisory

HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A boil water order has been issued for two neighborhoods in Hallandale Beach.

The areas affected are Southwest Fourth Street to Southwest Eighth Street between Dixie Highway and Southwest Second Avenue.

Peter Bluesten Park and the YMCA Family Center are also under the advisory.

Updates will be provided on the city’s website and their social media accounts.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.