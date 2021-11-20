MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have located two girls who went missing in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood.

According to City of Miami Police, 12-year-old Ana Contreras and 13-year-old Angelica Contreras were reported missing on Friday.

Both were last seen wearing a blue sweater and a blue polo with beige pants.

At around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, police confirmed that both girls were runaways and they have been recovered.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox