MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have located two girls who went missing in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood.

According to City of Miami Police, 12-year-old Ana Contreras and 13-year-old Angelica Contreras were reported missing on Friday.

Both were last seen wearing a blue sweater and a blue polo with beige pants.

At around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, police confirmed that both girls were runaways and they have been recovered.

