2 girls hospitalized after shooting in Hialeah

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after two young sisters were reportedly shot while riding in a car with their mother in Hialeah.

7News cameras captured crime scene tape and Miami-Dade Police officers near Northwest 19th Avenue and 60th Street in Northwest Miami-Dade, Tuesday afternoon.

The girls’ mother said they were shot at while driving in that area.

Officers combed the area searching for clues, and detectives confirmed the shooting did not happen there but in Hialeah.

According to investigators, the girls’ mother pulled up to Ryder Trauma Center with the injured children at around 1 p.m.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the hospital where two police cruisers could be seen parked near a blocked off blue older model Toyota Corolla with the passenger’s side door open.

Police said the 6-year-old and 8-year-old both suffered injuries to the thigh.

A woman was seen helping a small child onto a stretcher near the emergency room.

Police confirmed the children are in stable condition and are expected to be OK.

Hialeah Police later confirmed the shooting occurred along 17th Street, near U.S. 27.

Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez III reacted to the shooting in a tweet.

Sadly, we are once again investigating a shooting that has left two innocent children wounded. This is unacceptable, we need the tips to come in so we can arrest those responsible and get the gun(s) used off our streets. Call 305-471-TIPS now, you can remain anonymous. — Alfredo "Freddy" Ramirez III (@MDPD_Director) July 28, 2020

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

