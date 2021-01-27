2 German Shepherds get owner’s attention to save neighbor’s dog stuck in Big Pine Key canal

BIG PINE KEY, Fla. (WSVN) — A pair of dogs were desperate to get their owner’s attention to show him another animal in need of help.

The two hounds are now hailed as heroes after they found another dog trapped and in trouble.

Kevin Freestone and his two dogs are credited with saving the life of a Schnauzer mix that belongs to his neighbor.

“I don’t know what I would do without her,” the owner said over the phone. “She’s kept me alive.”

Freestone lives on a canal in Big Pine Key.

He was sitting outside when his dog Lux started going crazy.

“Our 2-year-old German Shepherd named Lux decided to jump on me and start clawing me real frantically,” said Freestone. “It sounded like something really bad was happening, so I got up. He guided me to the seawall where my other shepherd Yespa was looking at something in the water.”

On house security cameras, you can see Freestone looking around and Yespa looking over the canal edge.

After walking along his seawall, Freestone realized his dogs were leading him to the small dog trapped in the canal with no way out.

“Gasping for air, paddling real frantically,” said Freestone. “It didn’t respond to my voice command so I started clapping my hands and finally it decided to turn around and start swimming towards me where I was able to get it.”

Freestone’s elderly neighbor said her dog Kojya is 14-year-old, deaf and nearly blind.

Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, she is her only companion.

“This dog has kept me alive, just knowing that I have someone there,” she said.

Freestone’s neighbor said she is very thankful his German Shepherds were there to save Kojya’s life.

“Those dogs were sent here by God purposely for my dog to be saved,” she said. “That was a miracle for me because I didn’t know she got out.”

The elderly woman said a delivery driver left her gate open, but the good news is her dog is doing just fine.

