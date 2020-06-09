2 found murdered on Fort Lauderdale beach as police probe possible link to driver apprehended after chase

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police investigating the murders of two men found along the shore of a Fort Lauderdale beach are trying to determine whether they’re connected to a man who was taken into custody in Deerfield Beach after leading officers on a chase hours later.

Fort Lauderdale Police officers responded to the area along the 3000 block of North Ocean Boulevard at approximately 6:13 a.m., Tuesday.

Officials initially called the circumstances suspicious and offered few details before later confirming in the afternoon that detectives are investigating the men’s deaths as homicides.

7SkyForce HD hovered above the scene where detectives could be seen near the bodies found along the sand. The scene had been blocked off with crime scene tape.

Police said the bodies were found three blocks away from an empty lot where the driver of a Jeep had parked overnight, according to property owner Michael Jones. Shortly after, the owner said, the driver attacked him and a friend of his before fleeing the scene.

Investigators said the driver led officers on a chase, as he headed westbound on Oakland Park Boulevard, then northbound on Interstate 95.

The chase came to an end when a Florida Highway Patrol trooper performed a pit maneuver, causing the Jeep to flip on its side.

Police are now attempting to determine whether the driver had anything to do with the double homicide.

“We’re able to determine that they appear that they had been stabbed,” said Fort Lauderdale Police detective Ali Adamson.

One of the men’s arms appeared to be partially severed.

Jones said there were several knives and a loaded gun inside the Jeep.

Area residents who were up before sunrise called police.

“I can imagine the shock of somebody walking out here at 6 o’clock in the morning and discovering something like this,” said area resident Lee Rebalko.

The beach where the bodies were found is a popular area, with homes right up to the sand.

“It’s a quiet neighborhood, unassuming neighborhood,” said Rebalko.

While they continue to look into the possible connection, police said they don’t believe anyone is in danger.

“At this time, there appears to be no threat to the public,” said Adamson. “We’re still waiting to gather details and more information, and the investigation is ongoing.”

If you have any information that can help investigators, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

