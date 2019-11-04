2 found dead at North Lauderdale strip mall

NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating after two people were found dead in North Lauderdale.

Authorities responded to a strip mall in the area of South State Road Seven and West McNab Road at around 7 a.m., Monday.

The cause of death for both victims remains unknown.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.