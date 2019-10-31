2 Fort Lauderdale schools on lockdown as police investigate bomb threat

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are currently on the scene of a reported bomb threat at Sunrise Middle School in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Police responded to the campus, located in the area of Northeast 14th Street and 17th Avenue at approximately 12 p.m., Thursday.

7SkyForce HD flew over the school where the students have evacuated to the shade of some trees.

K-9 officers swept the campus, but officials said nothing suspicious was found.

Officials said Bennett Elementary School was placed on a modified lockdown due to its proximity to the middle school.

Police said the threat was phoned in.

The threat remains under investigation.

