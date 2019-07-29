2 Fort Lauderdale businesses file lawsuit over water main break

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two businesses in Fort Lauderdale are teaming up to sue Florida Power and Light as well as the contractor involved the water main break last week.

The lawsuit filed against FPL and Florida Communication Concepts follows the rupture of a 42-inch pipe that was dug into by a worker near Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport on July 17.

According to the Sun Sentinel, the lawsuit claims “reckless and negligent conduct.”

Thousands of people in Fort Lauderdale and surrounding areas were affected by the break as water services were shut off and a boil water notice was issued.

The boil water notice has since been lifted but the businesses, according to the Sun Sentinel, are suing for the loss of business surrounding the main break.

It was later discovered the crew was not digging in the correct area.

