2 Florida women accused of using paintball gun in attempted bank robbery

DELTONA, Fla. (WSVN) – Two Central Florida women were arrested on Thursday because, police said, they attempted to rob a bank with a paintball gun.

According to Orange City Police, 35-year-old Tiffany Fleming and 41-year-old Tanya Morrison were arrested at Region’s Bank in Orange City. Police believe they tried to rob the bank with a paintball gun while Morrison remained in the lobby as a lookout.

A police report added that both did go inside the bank and she sat on a couch while Fleming attended a private meeting with the assistant manager. Police said Fleming told the manager she needed money because her husband was a crack addict.

When the manager offered Fleming a $2,000 loan, she flashed the paintball gun and demanded a larger loan. When both Fleming and Morrison walked out of the bank without any money, police surrounded them both and placed them under arrest.

A black paintball gun was recovered in Fleming’s purse, police said.

Morrison told Fox 35 she knows Fleming because their sons are friends and believes she was duped by Fleming.

“Asked for a ride, promised gas money, instead ending up in cuffs, embarrassed,” Morrison told Fox 35. “There was no reason to arrest me. I’m getting a restraining order for that woman.”

