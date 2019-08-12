2 Florida lawmakers present $1.8 M check to the Miami Project

MIAMI (WSVN) - Two Florida state lawmakers visited the Miami Project to Cure Paralysis at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine in Miami to present an enlarged check to the project’s leaders.

Florida State Sen. Lauren Book and Florida State Rep. Vance Aloupis gave the Miami Project a $1.8 million check, Friday morning. The check represents the funds appropriated in this year’s state budget to support the organization’s paralysis research efforts.

The two lawmakers also toured the Lois Pope LIFE Center with Dr. Barth Green, a co-founder of the Miami Project, and other officials.

The project was founded by Dr. Green and late Miami Dolphins linebacker Nick Buoniconti in 1985 after his son, Marc Buoniconti, suffered a spinal cord injury during a college football game.

