2 FIU students surprised with $5,000 Ron Magill Conservation Scholarship

Two Florida International University students were surprised to learn they both won the Ron Magill Conservation Scholarship.

Maria Clara Figueredo and Jose M. Bisbe-Ochoa thought they were being led into one last interview, vying for the scholarship on Thursday morning as it is typically given to just one recipient.

However, Zoo Miami had other plans.

The zoo typically awards the scholarship to one student each year but said it was so impressed by Figueredo and Bisbe-Ochoa, they decided to give each of them $5,000 towards their education.

“I am extremely surprised,” Figueredo said. “I wasn’t expecting this.”

“I really am blown away,” said Bisbe-Ochoa.

Both of them are interested in something Zoo Miami said is critical to everyone’s future: wildlife conservation.

“In order to protect these animals in the wild, to protect those wild habitats, we have to support these young brilliant students who are so passionate and so dedicated to doing just that,” said Zoo Goodwill Ambassador and Communications Director Ron Magill.

The students are taking different routes but have similar goals in mind, to protect important natural resources and habitats.

“This summer, I was trying to do a sea turtle project in Cuba,” said Bisbe-Ochoa. “I was trying to see how sea turtle populations are doing and I think this money is really going to make that possible.”

“Having this opportunity to apply to a scholarship, that’s going to give me a lot for my early career,” said Figueredo. “It’s just amazing.”

Students are already encouraged to apply to be next year’s Ron Magill Conservation Scholarship winner.

