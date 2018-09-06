2 FIU football players hospitalized after drive-by shooting in Opa-locka

OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials have transported two Florida International University football players injured in a double shooting in Opa-locka.

Opa-locka Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue were dispatched to a drive-by shooting in the area of Northwest 26th Avenue and 140th Street, just after 2:30 p.m., Thursday.

Officials said running back Anthony Jones and offensive lineman Mershawn Miller were shot and transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

They said the shooter or shooters were driving a 2013 to 2015 dark gray Nissan Sentra.

If you have any information on this drive-by shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.