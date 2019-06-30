2 fishermen rescued after boat sinks in Biscayne Bay off Homestead

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - An overnight fishing trip took a dangerous and frightening turn when two men’s boat began taking on water and sank off the coast of Biscayne Bay near Homestead.

Adalberto Blanco and Reynaldo Sanchez said they were fishing about a half a mile south of Boca Chita, near Sands Cut, when disaster struck, early Sunday morning.

“We were fishing and started coming back to land using the GPS, and that’s when the boat started taking on water,” said Blanco through a translator.

Blanco said he then tried to start the engine, but that appeared to make matters worse.

“As soon as I started the engine, the boat tilted up and took additional water,” he said. “The engine then stopped working. Then we immediately took out the life jackets, and the boat started taking on more water.”

As they put on the life vests, the pair relentlessly tried to reach out for help. That’s when the vessel flipped over.

“We both climbed on top of the boat and called 911. We were on top of the boat since 5 a.m. calling 911,” said Sanchez through a translator.

For over an hour Sanchez sought help while water continued to rise.

“It was just both of us out at sea, no one else,” said Blanco.

A Miami-Dade Police boat finally came to the men’s rescue.

By sunrise, the sinking duo was back on land, safe and sound. They arrived at Black Point Marina with their damaged boat in tow.

“We are very happy we are alive. It reminded me when I arrived in the raft,” said Blanco. “Very thankful for the police helping us. They took a while to get to us, and we almost drowned.”

Paramedics assessed Blanco and Sanchez for injuries. They did not need medical treatment upon returning to shore.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.