2 fires break out at Miami Gardens home in 12 hours

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire has broken out in a Miami Gardens home for a second time overnight.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to reports of a kitchen fire along the 3600 block of Northwest 211th Street close to 6 p.m., Monday.

Rescue crews were able to put out the fire without incident.

Officials received reports of a fire to the same address at around 6 a.m., Tuesday.

Both Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and Miami Gardens Police Department responded to the home.

Authorities said the cause of the fire may be electrical as it was put out and reignited.

Local American Red Cross volunteers from the Greater Miami and the Keys Chapter responded virtually to provide comfort kits and to lend aid to those affected.

