2 firefighters injured after fire at recycling plant in Doral

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Two firefighters are recovering from injuries they sustained after responding to recycling plant that caught fire in Doral.

More than a dozen Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units were dispatched to Covanta Energy along Northwest 70th Street and 97th Avenue, just after 6 a.m., Friday.

Once inside, firefighters found a shredder on fire and were able to quickly knock the flames down.

Two firefighters suffered minor injuries and were transported to a local hospital.

7Skyforce HD hovered above the plant where plenty of smoke could be seen billowing from the building.

The county-owned plant specializes in turning garbage into electricity.

Officials said people were working inside when the fire erupted, but they were able to evacuate.

Hazmat crews also responded to the scene as a precaution due to the materials inside of the facility.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.