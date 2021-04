MIAMI (WSVN) - Two Federal Emergency Management Agency pop-up sites are reopening on Thursday morning.

Charles Hadley Park in Miami and the South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center in Cutler Bay will only administer second doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

Residents do not need an appointment, but can just show up and wait in line.

Both sites reopen at 9 a.m.

