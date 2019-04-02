2 families left without homes as fires rage in South Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A single mother of five is without a place to live after flames consumed her Fort Lauderdale home.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue crews responded to the home off Southwest 21st Way around 1:30 p.m., Tuesday.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames, however, a mother and her five children are without a home.

“I was getting my daughter out of school, and I got a call saying that my house was on fire,” said the woman. “Everything is gone. Everything. It’s very overwhelming right now. Too much.”

In a video shared by FLFR, thick, heavy smoke could be seen coming out of the home.

Luckily, the family was not home when the flames sparked.

Despite firefighters quickly extinguishing the flames, there is significant damage to the home, and the family was left to salvage whatever they could.

In Miami Gardens, crews there also battled flames at a home, Tuesday.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene as heavy smoke and flames billowed out of the home off 174th Street.

Crews there battled the flames for almost an hour before the fire was under control.

Several firefighters and a child were treated for smoke inhalation on scene.

Another person was taken to the hospital.

The American Red Cross and neighbors are helping the family with clothes and a place to stay tonight.

The cause of both fires remains under investigation.

