2 families given keys to Habitat homes after months-long builds

(WSVN) - Habitat for Humanity is giving two families the keys to their brand-new home, just in time for the holidays.

Back in February, the global nonprofit housing organization brought together 35 CEOs from businesses and organizations across South Florida to help build two new homes.

This weekend, they were finally ready for the families to move in.

“You did it!” said Rita Case in a video made for the new homeowners.

“Bravo!” said Broward College President Gregory Adam Haile.

“Now I can come home from work, and my children can come home from school to a home that is our own and that I can afford,” said one of the new homeowners. “Thank you all so very much. God bless you.”

WSVN is a proud supporter and sponsor of Habitat for Humanity.

Habitat for Humanity of Broward County

www.habitatbroward.org

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Miami

www.miamihabitat.org

