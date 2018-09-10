2 families displaced after Hialeah duplex fire; parakeet dies

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Two Hialeah families were left without a place to call home after a fire broke out in a portion of their duplex that claimed the life of one of their pets.

Surveillance video from Monday afternoon’s blaze near West 38th Street and 14th Street shows Pedro Ferrer, one of the homeowners, abruptly stopping what he’s doing when he realizes his house is on fire.

Ferrer is seen trying to stop the flames, but it’s clear professional help is needed.

Hialeah Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the Code 1 fire minutes later, just after 3 p.m.

“Units found the house fully involved,” said Hialeah Fire Capt. David Rodriguez.

Ferrer collapsed to the ground in exhaustion as crews arrived.

The fire at the back of the structure sent heavy smoke billowing into the sky.

More than two dozen firefighters managed to get control of the fire and put it out within 30 minutes.

No one was home at the time. However, a few family pets were inside.

According to a Hialeah Fire Rescue spokesperson, a parakeet belonging to Ferrer’s family died from the fire. Several pets, including some dogs, were rescued in time.

Both families have been displaced. The American Red Cross was called out to help them.

Electrical issues may have been the cause of the fire, but investigators are still looking into it.

A few houses along the 1300 block of West 38th Street lost power as a result of the blaze.

“We actually right now have no power,” said area resident Miguel Ongay.

A Florida Power & Light crew worked to restore electricity to the homes.

The additional structure in the duplex that caught fire was destroyed.

“Heavy smoke, heavy fire, it’s what makes this uninhabitable,” said Rodriguez.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.