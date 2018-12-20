2 families displaced after duplex fire in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An investigation is underway after a fire ripped through a Northwest Miami-Dade duplex Thursday.

Fire crews arrived at the scene near Northwest 101st Street and Eighth Avenue, just after midnight.

According to officials, no one was injured. However, the two families that lived in the units have been displaced.

The Red Cross was called to assist the families in finding temporary housing.

