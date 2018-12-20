2 families displaced after duplex catches fire in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A duplex caught fire in Northwest Miami-Dade, leaving two families without a place to call home.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded around 12:30 a.m. to the scene of the fire along Northwest 101st Street and Eighth Avenue, Thursday.

Nine people, including two children, were able to make it out safely as firefighters worked to extinguish the flames.

Damage to the home was extensive enough that the two families have now been displaced.

The Red Cross has since stepped in to help them.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

