2 escape sinking boat outside North Bay Village restaurant

NORTH BAY VILLAGE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people have evacuated from a boat that began taking on water outside of a North Bay Village restaurant.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units were called to the scene at the docks of Shuckers Waterfront Bar & Grill, along the 1800 block of 79th Street, at around 4 p.m., Friday.

Fire rescue said two people were on board the vessel, which was docked outside of the restaurant.

7News drone footage captured the stern of the large boat submerged underwater.

It remains unclear what caused the vessel to begin taking on water.

