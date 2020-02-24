2 eastbound lanes of MacArthur Causeway blocked after rocks found covering highway

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Cleanup crews have responded to MacArthur Causeway, also known as Interstate 395, after officials said, rocks were found scattered across the highway.

Traffic cameras on the MacArthur Causeway showed at least two lanes open, at around 5 p.m., Monday.

Officials advise commuters to seek alternate routes such as the Venetian Causeway or Julia Tuttle Causeway until all lanes reopen.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.