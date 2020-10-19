2 drivers transported after serious crash on Turnpike in Tamarac

TAMARAC. FLA. (WSVN) - Two drivers have been transported to the hospital following a serious crash along Florida’s Turnpike in Tamarac.

Lauderhill and Tamarac Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along the northbound lanes approximately half a mile south of the Commerical Boulevard exit at around 10:20 a.m., Monday.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the scene where the two vehicles involved could be seen. Only charred remains were left from one of the vehicles after it caught on fire.

Officials said the charred vehicle was a McLaren.

The drivers both sustained injuries that are not life-threatening and are expected to be OK.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.