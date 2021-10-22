DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Doral.

According to Doral Police, two Doral police officers were injured after a shooting in the area of 94th Avenue and 25th street, just before 11 a.m., Friday.

According to Doral Police Public Information Officer Rey Valdes, the incident began when a dispute broke out and led to one man chasing another man in a vehicle. Doral Police officers heard about the incident and responded.

Valdes said the officers came upon a traffic accident where a driver lost control and the vehicle had struck a tree, and when one of the officers was investigating, the subject in that car jumped out and opened fire, striking the officer’s vehicle several times.

Valdes said the officer and other officers in the area returned fire and struck the subject. The subject was pronounced dead.

One of the Doral officers was shot in the chest, the leg and the arm.

“Fortunately, he was wearing a bulletproof vest. The bulletproof vest took the round,” Valdes said.

That officer was initially taken to Jackson West, however, as a precaution, he was moved to Ryder Trauma Center. He is currently in serious but stable condition.

A second officer also received a graze to the left cheek from either glass or shrapnel. He was transported to Kendal Regional Medical Center but is expected to be OK.

Police said a civilian sitting in traffic was caught in the crossfire and was hit in the leg. That person is being treated at Kendall Regional Medical Center.

The officer who was taken to Ryder Trauma Center was greeted by fellow law enforcement officers from other departments at the hospital.

The two officers also received a visit from Doral Mayor Juan Carlos Bermudez.

“The worst thing you want to hear as a mayor is that there are two officers down with potential fatalities,” Bermudez said. “Thank God. It’s not gonna be as serious as maybe originally expected.”

“They’re very relieved. He’s out of it, in the sense that he’s medicated, but he told us he’s feeling much better,” Bermudez added.

The investigation is now being handled by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.