2 dogs who survived NW Miami-Dade house fire put up for adoption

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Two American bulldogs whose home in Northwest Miami-Dade was destroyed in a fire have been put up for adoption at Miami-Dade Animal Services in Doral.

Petty and Shotta’s previous owners were unable to keep caring for them without a place to call their own, and the shelter hopes a new family will give the canines a second chance.

“They are incredibly loving and sweet,” Miami-Dade Animal Services spokesperson Savannah Alcerro said. “Their ideal family, they would go together to a home with no other pets.”

On April 2, the dogs’ former home, at Northwest 81st Street and Sixth Avenue, caught fire. Flames tore through the house with the dogs and owners inside.

“It was all full of smoke. Everything was black,” rescuer Rolando Lopez said.

Neighborhood good Samaritans helped the people escape, and by the time first responders reached the scene, only the pets were left in peril.

“We were knocking on the windows and knocking on the doors, so they could come out,” rescuer Jeffrey Lopez said. “When the firefighters came, the first thing they said was, ‘Go save the dogs,’ ’cause the people were already out.”

“Once my crew and I were able to secure the dogs, we brought them out to safety, along with other crews on scene,” City of Miami Fire Rescue Lt. Giovani Padron said. “They deserve a second chance.”

Everyone made it out, but the house was destroyed. Displaced from their home, the owners could no longer care for Petty and Shotta, so they turned them over to Miami-Dade Animal Services.

Those caring for them hope someone will take them as a package deal to keep them together after such a traumatic experience.

Petty is a 5-year-old American bulldog, and Shotta is a 6-year-old American bulldog.

If you would like to adopt the two dogs, contact Miami-Dade Animal Services.

